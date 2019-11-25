NYPD: No Credible Threat Of Terrorism After U.S. Airstrike now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:35s - Published NYPD: No Credible Threat Of Terrorism After U.S. Airstrike Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller responded to the U.S. airstrikes and potential for retaliation, noting New York City is taking precautions. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Cops: Times Square Threat 'Not Credible' An threat made earlier Sunday on social media against Times Square was debunked by the NYPD. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:18Published on November 25, 2019