NYPD: No Credible Threat Of Terrorism After U.S. Airstrike

Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller responded to the U.S. airstrikes and potential for retaliation, noting New York City is taking precautions.

CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
