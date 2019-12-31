Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Long Island Officials Condemn Anti-Semitic Attacks

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Long Island Officials Condemn Anti-Semitic Attacks

Long Island Officials Condemn Anti-Semitic Attacks

Democrats and Republicans united in Cedarhurst on Friday morning to condemn the recent hate crime attacks.

CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Babies Born On Long Island In 2020 [Video]First Babies Born On Long Island In 2020

Two families on Long Island welcomed the first babies of the new year on Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:38Published

73-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Woodmere [Video]73-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Woodmere

Police are investigating a crash that killed a grandfather Tuesday morning in Long Island. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.