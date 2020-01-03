Global  

U.S. Airstrike Kills Iranian Military Leader In Iraq

U.S. Airstrike Kills Iranian Military Leader In Iraq

The U.S. Defense Department confirmed Soleimani was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Dow futures tumble nearly 300 points, oil prices surge after US airstrike in Iran

Stock futures fell and oil prices rallied Friday after a U.S. airstrike killed an Iranian military...
USATODAY.com - Published

Lawmakers divided over airstrike killing Iranian military leader

Republicans are praising the action, while Democrats are expressing concern about potential...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizDenver PostUSATODAY.comNPRNew Zealand Herald



Mrbett_K

Nicholas.K.Bett RT @NationBreaking: US AIRSTRIKE kills high level Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani at Iraq airport on President Donald Trump ord… 1 minute ago

gratefulsugaree

Sugaree RT @WSJ: Oil prices surge and stocks falter after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad kills Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/M… 2 minutes ago

VincentFunding

Vincent Investments, LLC Here’s Why Stocks Plunged, Oil Prices Surged After U.S. Airstrike Kills Top Iranian General https://t.co/acDgSu4j8a via @Forbes 3 minutes ago

NelsonJamall

Nelson Jamall Quinney U.S. kills Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad strike https://t.co/Tv9EDQgPoH 4 minutes ago

TiagoCostaDosS6

Tiago RT @euronews: Burning cars have been seen at the site of the US airstrike says Iranian TV. The drone strike killed elite military command… 7 minutes ago

Noozeez

Lioness RT @poetWOAgun: Tehran blasts USA for act of TERRORISM! ————— Iran PROJECTS in same SOVIET STYLE B.S. just like Schiff & Pelosi & Hillary… 9 minutes ago

Megresistor

Meg Iran warns of 'vigorous vengeance' after US airstrike kills elite force commander #SmartNews https://t.co/rE9FAFYsrO 11 minutes ago

diving_news

Diving News Oil prices spike, Dow dives after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian military leader - The Washington Post https://t.co/oLkeSlNDuH 13 minutes ago


Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General [Video]Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General

Oil prices surge after President Trump authorized an airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran's major general Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

