Trump Supporters Line Up For West Kendall Church Campaign Event

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Trump Supporters Line Up For West Kendall Church Campaign Event

Trump Supporters Line Up For West Kendall Church Campaign Event

Rielle Creighton reports the campaign event comes just hours after President Trump ordered a drone strike on Iraq which killed a prominent Iranian general.
Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump To Launch “Evangelicals for Trump” Coalition At West Kedall Megachurch

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign event at a megachurch in West Kendall on...
cbs4.com - Published

Miami Megachurch’s Pastor Pledged Safety For Immigrants During President Trump’s Event

President Donald Trump will leave his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday to launch his...
cbs4.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Megachurch Hosting President Trump Friday Could Be Breaking IRS Regulations [Video]Megachurch Hosting President Trump Friday Could Be Breaking IRS Regulations

Rielle Creighton reports that 501c of IRS regulations, a church is tax-exempt provided they “not participate in any campaign activity for or against political candidates.”

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:41Published

El Rey Jesus church to host re-election event for Trump [Video]El Rey Jesus church to host re-election event for Trump

El Rey Jesus, an evangelical Florida church is hosting a re-election event for President Donald Trump. Yet the church may be violating tax rules barring religious groups from participating in political..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

