Iran Promising 'Crushing Revenge' After US Drone Strike Kills Top Iranian General

Iran Promising 'Crushing Revenge' After US Drone Strike Kills Top Iranian GeneralThe U.S. is urging American citizens to leave Iraq immediately.
Recent related news from verified sources

Iran vows revenge after U.S. kills top Iranian commander Soleimani

Iran vowed harsh revenge after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NPRReuters IndiaBelfast Telegraph


Eye Opener: Iran vows revenge for the death of a top general

The U.S. kills one of Iran's top military leaders in a surprise drone strike on Iraqi soil. Also,...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRBelfast Telegraph



Recent related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ [Video]Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

