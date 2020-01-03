Iran Promising 'Crushing Revenge' After US Drone Strike Kills Top Iranian General

The U.S. kills one of Iran's top military leaders in a surprise drone strike on Iraqi soil. Also,...



Recent related videos from verified sources Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:51Published now General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:35Published now