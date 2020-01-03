Global  

President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader

President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader

President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader

Skyler Henry reports the US blamed General Qassem Soleiman for planning a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base last month that killed an American contractor.
Trump-Ordered Strike on Iranian Military Leader Sparks World War 3 Memes

The Pentagon has confirmed that President Trump directed the airstrike at Baghdad's international...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •CBS News •NPR


Sen. Cory Gardner credits Trump for “decisive action” that killed Iranian military leader

A U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian military commander in Iraq won praise Thursday night from...
Denver Post - Published


bymarsam

JWFrancesca RT @JonFlan: Trump authorized an act of war against Iran, killing an Iranian military leader, with a drone strike, and escalated the situat… 30 seconds ago


Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ [Video]Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:51Published

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:35Published

