President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:00s - Published President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader Skyler Henry reports the US blamed General Qassem Soleiman for planning a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base last month that killed an American contractor.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this JWFrancesca RT @JonFlan: Trump authorized an act of war against Iran, killing an Iranian military leader, with a drone strike, and escalated the situat… 30 seconds ago