Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas?

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:48s - Published < > Embed
Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas?

Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas?

The Vikings will look to slow the Saints' passing attack and get Dalvin Cook going when they head to New Orleans for Sunday's first NFC Wild-Card game.

SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein reviews the matchup.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tschreier3

Tom Schreier RT @ZoneCoverageMN: Get ready for kickoff with the FOOTBALL MACHINE w/@SamEkstrom & @Luke_SpinmanNFL‼️ HOUR 1 🏈 #Vikings’ advantages 🏈 Cov… 19 seconds ago

WagerTalk

WagerTalk 🏈 Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Wild Card Round Handicapping Preview and Predictions from Vegas with… https://t.co/q52Gp7hVNP 2 minutes ago

FredFromPlano

Fred From Plano RT @SchultzWNSP: .@1055wnsp #Saints #Vikings Preview https://t.co/jKOxJrA6yk 3 minutes ago

SchultzWNSP

David Schultz .@1055wnsp #Saints #Vikings Preview https://t.co/jKOxJrA6yk 4 minutes ago

1055wnsp

WNSP sports radio #Saints #Vikings Preview #WhoDat https://t.co/KOjNxzD02v 4 minutes ago

MikeRigz

Mike Rigz RT @GridironExperts: ‘NFL Playoffs Wildcard Preview: Vikings vs Saints’ Ready for the NFL Playoffs? Check out @TheFF_Educator’s breakdown… 9 minutes ago

ZoneCoverageMN

Zone Coverage Get ready for kickoff with the FOOTBALL MACHINE w/@SamEkstrom & @Luke_SpinmanNFL‼️ HOUR 1 🏈 #Vikings’ advantages 🏈… https://t.co/AtE2zEM4op 12 minutes ago

FreePlaysPicks

FreePlaysPicks Vikings-Saints Preview https://t.co/N1YXEIqs83 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saints prepare for playoffs vs. Vikings [Video]Saints prepare for playoffs vs. Vikings

With the NFL regular season officially in the books, the road doesn’t get any easier for the 13-3 New Orleans Saints, looking to get past the first round of the playoffs with a familiar playoff..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Preview: Vikings Vs. Saints Playoff Game [Video]Preview: Vikings Vs. Saints Playoff Game

The Vikings are just days away from a playoff re-match against the Saints, Mike Max reports (1:14). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.