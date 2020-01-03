Global  

Iran Vows Retaliation After US Kills General Soleimani

Iran Vows Retaliation After US Kills General Soleimani

Iran Vows Retaliation After US Kills General Soleimani

Americans are being told to leave Iraq immediately after the airstrike that killed a top Irani general.
Recent related news from verified sources

US airstrike in Baghdad kills Iran's top general

Iran vowed "harsh retaliation" for a US airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Iran's top...
USATODAY.com - Published

Iran vows 'retaliation' after US kills top general in Iraq — live updates

The US has conducted a targeted airstrike in Baghdad against the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force,...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesTIMEWorldNews



Jewel4Trump

💎JewelyBlue💎Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @kayskay7: Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/W1Al8JtfiK Its ok for them… 21 seconds ago

ZaidZahid6

Zaid Zahid RT @spectatorindex: IRAQ - US kills Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top commander, together with senior leader in Iraq's PMF. - Killed shortly a… 23 seconds ago

stephenonye1

stephen o. onyebuchi RT @spectatorindex: IRAQ - US strikes kill Qassem Suleimani, Iran's most powerful commander, together with a senior leader in Iraq's PMF.… 1 minute ago

moscowlilac

ClthOwen⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @VinnyTestostero: Trump 2020 & 2024!!! #Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani https://t… 1 minute ago

tamleyrainbowpu

Debbie Dudley U.S. on HIGH ALERT after Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' over Trump ordered airstrike https://t.co/SUM4gP0JKf 2 minutes ago

Deldj2

Deldj RT @latimes: Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Tehran’s top general and the archit… 3 minutes ago

1KEEONNA

KEEONNA NICOLE WESTBROOK RT @wsbtv: Iran’s Supreme Leader vows “harsh retaliation” after U.S. attack kills Iran’s top commander; State Dept. urges all Americans to… 3 minutes ago

littlebite76

Bart RT @business: Officials from New York to California said they were ramping up security after Iran threatened revenge for the assassination… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:36Published

Slain Soleimani was Iran's second-in-command [Video]Slain Soleimani was Iran's second-in-command

Major-General Qassem Soleimani, killed in a U.S. airstrike, was Iran&apos;s second most powerful man -- and the chief architect of the countries regional alliances and proxy wars. Lucy Fielder..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published

