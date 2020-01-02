Global  

Rapper DaBaby Charged With Battery In Miami

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:25s
Rapper DaBaby Charged With Battery In MiamiThe rapper was arrested during a robbery investigation.
Recent related news

Rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge in Miami after performance

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge Thursday night in Miami after arguing...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •E! Online



Recent related videos

DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation [Video]DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation

DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation. DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, is being held in police custody by the Miami Police Department. Kirk's bond has been set at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman On Miami Beach [Video]Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman On Miami Beach

Robert Reitz, 29, has been charged with sexual battery, battery, false imprisonment, and marijuana possession.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

