NYC Officials Discuss Tension In Baghdad 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 23:39s - Published NYC Officials Discuss Tension In Baghdad New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller discuss the rising tension in Baghdad after the U.S. airstrike that killed top general Qassem Soleimani. 0

