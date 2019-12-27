Global  

Around Town - MSU Basketball vs. U of M

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan
Basketball fans you'll want to listen up.

MSU plays U of M this Sunday.

The matchup between the Spartans and Wolverines begins at 1:30 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

For tickets you can head to msuspartans.com.
