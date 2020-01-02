Global  

U-Haul Introduces Anti-Nicotine Policy

U-Haul Introduces Anti-Nicotine Policy

U-Haul Introduces Anti-Nicotine Policy

U-Haul announced that in 21 states it will stop hiring anyone who uses nicotine in an effort to save money on healthcare costs and improve corporate culture.
