Slain Soleimani was Iran's second-in-command 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:13s - Published Slain Soleimani was Iran's second-in-command Major-General Qassem Soleimani, killed in a U.S. airstrike, was Iran's second most powerful man -- and the chief architect of the countries regional alliances and proxy wars. Lucy Fielder reports. 0

