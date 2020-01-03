Global  

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad&apos;s international airport.

The Iraqi government is outraged over the killing and says it will lead to war.

Matthew Larotonda reports.
Tucker Carlson Slams Trump’s Strike on Top Iranian General: ‘Lumbering Toward’ War with Iran

Fox News host Tucker Carlson harshly criticized President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with...
Mediaite - Published

UK calls for calm amid World War III fears after Iranian general killed in US drone strike

UK calls for calm amid World War III fears after Iranian general killed in US drone strikeImmediately after the attack "World War III" began trending on Twitter as fears mounted that the US...
Daily Record - Published


Killing of Iranian commander 'extreme provocation': Buttigieg [Video]Killing of Iranian commander 'extreme provocation': Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, a military veteran, on Friday said President Trump's authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani "must not be the beginning of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published

Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ [Video]Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:51Published

