Amazon Workers Say Company Threatened Critics of Its Environmental Policy

Amazon Workers Say Company Threatened Critics of Its Environmental Policy

Amazon Workers Say Company Threatened Critics of Its Environmental Policy

Amazon employees say the company threatened to fire at least two workers who spoke out against the e-commerce giant's environmental policy.
Amazon threatens to fire workers who are outspoken on its environmental policies

Amazon has warned at least two employees who publicly criticized the Seattle-based company’s...
Seattle Times - Published


Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies

Two employees of the e-commerce behemoth have been accused by the company of violating its external communications policy.

Two employees of the e-commerce behemoth have been accused by the company of violating its external communications policy.

