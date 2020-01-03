Biden Has Biggest Fundraising Quarter 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published Biden Has Biggest Fundraising Quarter Joe Biden had his biggest fundraising quarter ever. Biden raised $22 million dollars in the last quarter of 2019. Biden is still behind Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders in fundraising. But, he's way ahead of Senator Elizabeth Warren. Biden is still topping the polls, with most Americans believing he is the only candidate who can beat Donald Trump.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Donna RT @lindyli: Team Biden's biggest fundraising quarter ever — see you all in Iowa and New Hampshire! #Biden2020 #ThursdayMotivation https:/… 1 day ago Md. Golam Mostafa I just posted "Joe Biden announces biggest fundraising quarter, rolls out new campaign slogan" on Reddit https://t.co/yNJxz5AiTW 2 days ago The Dan Morris Show Joe Biden announces biggest fundraising quarter, rolls out new campaign slogan https://t.co/nHSv1IKGsZ https://t.co/qX9b81KSSN 2 days ago Alexa Bellamy RT @nprpolitics: Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign announced it raised $34.5 million in October, November and December, and Joe Biden s… 2 days ago