Biden Has Biggest Fundraising Quarter

Joe Biden had his biggest fundraising quarter ever.

Biden raised $22 million dollars in the last quarter of 2019.

Biden is still behind Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders in fundraising.

But, he's way ahead of Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Biden is still topping the polls, with most Americans believing he is the only candidate who can beat Donald Trump.
