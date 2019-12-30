Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019

Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019.

Disney dominated the 2019 box office like never before.

The company's films took in 33 percent of the domestic box office earnings for the year.

.

We are very proud of our Studios team and the extraordinary slate of films they delivered to fans all around the world in 2019.

This was a year like no other!

, Alan Horn and Alan Bergman, Disney co-chairmen, via statement.

Disney had six films surpass $1 billion globally in 2019, including 'Captain Marvel,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' .

'Aladdin,' 'The Lion King,' 'Toy Story 4' and 'Frozen II.'.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is also on track to surpass $1 billion with $815.7 million worldwide so far.

The six highest-grossing domestic films of 2019 were all Disney films. The eighth highest-grossing film at the domestic box office was Disney's 'Aladdin.'