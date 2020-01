Health Headlines - 1-2-20

FEDERAL HEALTH OFFICIALSANNOUNCING THEIR STRONGEST MOVEYET... IN THE FIGHTAGAINST TEEN VAPING -- BANNINGMOST FLAVORED E-CIGARETTECARTRIDGES FROM THEMARKET.BUT CRITICS ARE DESCRIBING IT ASA WALK BACK OF WHAT WASINITIALLYPROMISED... AND SAY...EXCEPTIONS IN THE BAN..

WILLBENEFIT THE VAPING INDUSTRY.SWEET TASTING E-CIGARETTECARTRIDGES..

ORDERED OFF THEMARKET... AS U-S HEALTHOFFICIALSWORK TO EXTINGUISH THE YOUTHVAPING EPIDEMIC.THE NEW BAN HITS FLAVOREDPODS... LIKE MINT ... CANDY...FRUIT AND DESSERT... THE MOSTPOPULAR AMONG TEENS.PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SPOKEABOUT IT NEW YEAR'S EVE.PRESIDENT TRUMP/ TUESDAY"WE'RE GOING TO PROTECT OURFAMILIES.

WE'RE GOING TO PROTECTOUR CHILDREN.

AND WE'RE GOING TOPROTECT THE INDUSTRY."UNLIKE THE INITIAL PLAN THEPRESIDENT PROPOSED BACK INSEPTEMBER... THIS, FINALIZEDVERSION STILLALLOWS FOR THE SALE OF MENTHOLAND TOBACCO FLAVORS.AND EXEMPTS TANK-BASED VAPINGDEVICES... WHICH ARE PRIMARILYSOLD IN VAPE SHOPS.EXCEPTIONS CRITICS SAY PROTECTTHE VAPING INDUSTRY... BUT NOTYOUNG USERS.:43 - :47MATTHEW MYERS, PRESIDENT,CAMPAIGN FOR TOBACCO FREE KIDS"THIS CAN'T EVEN BE DESCRIBED ASA STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTIONBECAUSE IT'S GOING TO CREATE THEILLUSION OF FUNDAMENTAL CHANGEWITHOUT CREATING IT.

WE NEED TOELIMINATE THESE FLAVOREDPRODUCTS.ACCORDING TO THE MOST RECENTYOUTH TOBACCO SURVEY, MORE THANFIVE MILLION YOUTH CURRENTLYUSE E-CIGARETTES.MANY ATTRACTED TO THE VARIETY OFFLAVORS.MATTHEW MYERS, PRESIDENT,CAMPAIGN FOR TOBACCO FREE KIDS"WE SEE KIDS WHO CAN'T SIT INTHE CLASSROOM FOR 45 MINUTESWITHOUT A PUFF, WHO TAKE THESEPRODUCTSTO BED BECAUSE THEY WAKE UP INTHE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHTSUFFERING FROM THE SYMPTOMS OFWITHDRAWAL."CONGRESS RECENTLY UPPED THE AGETO BUY TOBACCO PRODUCTS TO 21.OFFICIALS HOPING THE COMBINATIONOF NEW POLICIES... WILL PUSHUNDERAGE USERS AWAY.MANUFACTURES MUST STOP SELLINGTHE BANNED PRODUCTS WITHIN 30DAYS.IF THEY CAN PROVE TO THE F-D-ATHAT THE PRODUCTS ARE SAFE...THEY'LL BE ALLOWEDBACK ON THE MARKET.WE HAVE YET TO HEAR FROMGOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER ABOUTHOW THE FEDERAL BAN WILL AFFECTHER STATE- LEVEL BAN.TOBACCO USERS NEED NOT APPLY TOANY JOB OPENINGS AT U-HAUL INTHE STATE.THAT'S BECAUSE... MICHIGAN ISONE OF 21-STATES... WHERE THECOMPANY PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ITSNICOTINE-FREE HIRING POLICY.IT TAKES EFFECT NEXT MONTH.U-HAUL SAYS... THIS IS ONE OFSEVERAL NEW POLICIES DESIGNED TOMAKE ITS EMPLOYEESHEALTHIER.EMPLOYEES HIRED BEFORE FEBRUARYWILL NOT BE AFFECTED BY IT.BUT THOSE HIRED AFTER... WILLHAVE TO BE TESTED BEFORE THEYCA