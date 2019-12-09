Global  

United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage

Announced by church leaders on Friday, the schism would lead to a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination.

The spin-off church would both oppose gay marriage and refuse to ordain LGBTQ clergy.

[the division is] the best means to resolve our differences, allowing each part of the Church to remain true to its theological understanding, while recognizing the dignity, equality, integrity, and respect of every person, United Methodist Division Plan Writers, via 'The Washington Post'.

The plan comes in lieu of harsher sanctions on pastors who choose to perform gay marriages, despite the current negative stance on the issue by the church.

A vote to approve the split will occur at the church's worldwide conference in May.

The fight within the church over the issue of gay marriage has been ongoing for years.

The United Methodist Church is the third largest U.S. religious denomination
