Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip for 2020 Tip Challenge

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip for 2020 Tip Challenge.

Wahlberg's IHOP waitress had a great start to 2020.

Wahlberg's wife, Jenny McCarthy, shared a photo of her husband's generous tip on Twitter.

.

@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is.

#ihop #2020tipchallenge , Jenny McCarthy, via Twitter.

The hashtag #2020tipchallenge has been trending to start the new decade.

The challenge started when a couple in Michigan left their server, Danielle Franzoni, a tip of $2,020.

I don't even have the exact words.

I feel like I want to say everything from my heart, but this couple has no idea what they have done for my family.

, Danielle Franzoni, via NBC News