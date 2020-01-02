Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip for 2020 Tip Challenge
Wahlberg's IHOP waitress had a
great start to 2020.
Wahlberg's wife, Jenny McCarthy,
shared a photo of her husband's
generous tip on Twitter.
@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is.
#ihop #2020tipchallenge , Jenny McCarthy, via Twitter.
The hashtag #2020tipchallenge has been
trending to start the new decade.
The challenge started when a couple in Michigan left their server, Danielle Franzoni, a tip of $2,020.
I don't even have the exact words.
I feel like I want to say everything from my heart, but this couple has no idea what they have done for my family.
, Danielle Franzoni, via NBC News