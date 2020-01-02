Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip for 2020 Tip Challenge

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip for 2020 Tip Challenge

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip for 2020 Tip Challenge

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip for 2020 Tip Challenge.

Wahlberg's IHOP waitress had a great start to 2020.

Wahlberg's wife, Jenny McCarthy, shared a photo of her husband's generous tip on Twitter.

.

@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is.

#ihop #2020tipchallenge , Jenny McCarthy, via Twitter.

The hashtag #2020tipchallenge has been trending to start the new decade.

The challenge started when a couple in Michigan left their server, Danielle Franzoni, a tip of $2,020.

I don't even have the exact words.

I feel like I want to say everything from my heart, but this couple has no idea what they have done for my family.

, Danielle Franzoni, via NBC News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip for IHOP waitress

Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip for IHOP waitressDonnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip at IHOP to celebrate the start of the New Year.The Blue Bloods star...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donnie Wahlberg tipped a waitress $2,020! [Video]Donnie Wahlberg tipped a waitress $2,020!

Donnie Wahlberg left an IHOP waitress a $2,020 tip to celebrate the start of the New Year, as part of a new generous challenge named the #2020Challenge.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:36Published

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip For IHOP Server [Video]Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip For IHOP Server

Donnie Wahlberg has a reputation for being a big tipper, and he’s starting off the new year on a generous note. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.