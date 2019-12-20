Global  

Tesla Reports Strong Car Sales for 2019.

According to the company, 367,500 of its vehicles were sold last year.

That is more than the combined sales for 2017 and 2018.

The numbers for 2019 were buoyed by the Model 3 sedan.

Which Tesla sold 92,550 of in the fourth quarter alone.

The car sales are a rebound for the automaker after a rough start to 2019.

After Model 3 deliveries dropped towards the end of 2018, the company posted a huge loss for 2019's first quarter.

According to CEO Elon Musk, it was over the company focusing attention to selling cars in China and Europe.

Tesla went on to open the Gigafactory 3 in China late last year, which will produce Model 3 and Model Y cars
