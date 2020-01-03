Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment
Jake Gyllenhaal to produce and star in film adaption of Fun Home 'Fun Home' opened on Broadway in 2015 and is based on Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir of the same name 'Brokeback Mountain' star Jake is set to portray Bruce with Sam Gold set to helm the big screen project.

The musical proved to be a hit with critics, being nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2015.

It won seven, including Best Director, Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score.

As well as appearing in 'Fun Home', Jake is to tread the boards in London this year in Stephen Sondheim's 'Sunday in the Park with George' in which he will star alongside Annaleigh Ashford.

The production will begin with an initial 12-week run at the Savoy Theatre from June.
Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly going to star in a film adaptation of the Broadway musical Fun Home!
Jake Gyllenhaal And 'Fun Home'

Based on Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir.

Based on Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir.

