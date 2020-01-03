Global  

Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview

Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview

Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Arsenal's upcoming FA Cup clash against Championship leaders Leeds.
Leeds ‘have a great chance’ of beating Arsenal in FA Cup third round clash, says Gunners legend and boyhood Whites fan David Seaman

David Seaman has urged Leeds United to go all out to knock his former club Arsenal out the FA Cup on...
talkSPORT - Published

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United in FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to beat Leeds United in the FA Cup third round at The Emirates on...
The Sport Review - Published


RITGK

Right In The Gary Kellys RT @_lucychappell: match preview: arsenal vs leeds united ⚽️ @RITGK | #LUFC | #MOT | #ALAW https://t.co/BmZ5qrLwJJ 55 minutes ago

_lucychappell

Lucy Chappell match preview: arsenal vs leeds united ⚽️ @RITGK | #LUFC | #MOT | #ALAW https://t.co/BmZ5qrLwJJ 1 hour ago

BetStars

BetStars Mikel Arteta and will be keen to build on that when Arsenal host Leeds United in the #FACup Tips, including a 6/1… https://t.co/3DZY4b5c4D 3 hours ago

Soccerhub_ng

Soccerhub Match preview: Arsenal vs Leeds https://t.co/5WWTqmTNwC https://t.co/4hIXt14ro0 3 hours ago

LaboGoon

ΜċGεε #AKB 2.0 Arsenal v Leeds United FA Cup match preview | Positively Arsenal https://t.co/CkhAuLxK6p ... cc @Dbn_999 4 hours ago

JokmanAFC

JokAFC RT @thearsreview: Arsenal v Leeds Utd: Team news & predicted lineup ahead of Mikel Arteta's debut in the FA Cup as Head Coach 👇 ✍️ @Jokman… 5 hours ago

ShardGooner

Rocksteady - The Arteta era has begun RT @shotta_gooner: "Arsenal v Leeds as Arteta Meets Bielsa" is a match preview by@shardgooner. Please read and RT. https://t.co/1tJxYxGQZs… 5 hours ago

shotta_gooner

Shotta UnCensored "Arsenal v Leeds as Arteta Meets Bielsa" is a match preview by@shardgooner. Please read and RT. https://t.co/1tJxYxGQZs via @shotta_gooner 5 hours ago


