Flooding and landslides in Jakarta kills at least 40 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:01s - Published Flooding and landslides in Jakarta kills at least 40 Indonesian capital frequently floods but analysts say city was ill-prepared for a storm of this scale. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this Andy Vermaut Flooding and landslides in Jakarta kills at least 40 https://t.co/B0JS79EZ21 7 minutes ago News RT @ultrascanhumint: Flooding and landslides in Jakarta kills at least 40: Indonesian capital frequently floods but analysts say city was i… 7 minutes ago Ultrascan HUMINT Flooding and landslides in Jakarta kills at least 40: Indonesian capital frequently floods but analysts say city wa… https://t.co/WNUspLHwn4 7 minutes ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Flooding and landslides in Jakarta kills at least 40: Indonesian capital frequently floods but a… https://t.co/iYQAYCMiah 10 minutes ago News Monger Flooding and landslides in Jakarta kills at least 40 https://t.co/kDrQFMRnqQ 12 minutes ago National News Flooding and landslides in Jakarta kills at least 40 | Indonesia News National News https://t.co/NwzOl9Y39e https://t.co/TV3h0c3GAF 37 minutes ago