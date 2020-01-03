Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

India protests: Anger over job security and privatisation

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
India protests: Anger over job security and privatisation

India protests: Anger over job security and privatisation

IMF has acknowledged India's economic slowdown and is urging government to take action.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut India protests: Anger over job security and privatisation https://t.co/Q4bDjTohho 8 minutes ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: India protests: Anger over job security and privatisation: IMF has acknowledged India's economic slowdown and is urgin… 8 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT India protests: Anger over job security and privatisation: IMF has acknowledged India's economic slowdown and is ur… https://t.co/bPyqu6pHix 9 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica India protests: Anger over job security and privatisation: IMF has acknowledged India's economic… https://t.co/p4POPHDyzM 12 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger India protests: Anger over job security and privatisation https://t.co/Z5zC8teIGB 13 minutes ago

metebayirr

Mete Bayır India protests: Anger over job security and privatisation https://t.co/E9aRj3kJGz 24 minutes ago

NationalHaber

National News India protests: Anger over job security and privatisation | India News National News https://t.co/emTaVDrrs9 https://t.co/X8BzTLLGhC 46 minutes ago

ReporterPhoenix

Colin Tom RT @AJEnglish: Internet cut off in India's Uttar Pradesh amid anger over killings during 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law protests https://t.c… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.