Black-ish Staff Share Their Hair Experiences In “Hair Day” Episode

Black-ish Staff Share Their Hair Experiences In "Hair Day" Episode

Black-ish Staff Share Their Hair Experiences In “Hair Day” Episode

The women behind the ABC series Black-ish share testimonials about their own hair journeys in an episode that explores Diane’s decision to embark on a new decision for her hair.
