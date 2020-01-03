Global  

Defying skeptics, Tesla meets delivery goal

Defying skeptics, Tesla meets delivery goal

Defying skeptics, Tesla meets delivery goal

Tesla beat Wall Street estimates for annual vehicle deliveries and met the low-end of its own target, sending shares to a record high in a vindication for Chief Executive Elon Musk after a few turbulent years.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
