Victoria Beckham wants her beauty line to be 'brand of the future'

Victoria Beckham wants her beauty line to be 'brand of the future'

Victoria Beckham wants her beauty line to be 'brand of the future'

Victoria Beckham wants her beauty line to be 'a brand of the future' The former Spice Girl launched her eponymous beauty brand last year, later expanding her label to include skincare, and the fashion designer says her intention was to create products that are sustainable and not made from toxic formulas, whilst being "inclusive" for all skin tones.

Victoria told the February issue of Harper's Bazaar UK: Victoria told the February issue of Harper's Bazaar UK: In November, Victoria released her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in collaboration with Professor Augustinus Bader, the German stem-cell scientist behind The Cream, which was named as one of 2019's most popular skincare products.

As a fan of the cream herself, Victoria was thrilled to work with the scientist.

Victoria told the February issue of Harper's Bazaar UK:
