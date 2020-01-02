Dave Grohl to reunite with surviving Nirvana members at Heaven gala

He will be joined for a one-off appearance with the group's bassist Krist Novoselic and guitarist Pat Smear at The Art of Elysium's annual Heaven gala on Saturday.

The star-studded bill also features Beck, St Vincent and Grohl's 13-year-old daughter, Violet as well as Marilyn Manson, Cheap Trick and L7.

The last time Grohl, Novoselic and Smear performed together was at Foo Fighters' CalJam Festival in California in October, 2018.