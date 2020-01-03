Global  

Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career The actress made her name on the iconic Australian soap when she played Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011, and she admitted being on the show felt like the pinnacle of her career at the time.

She told Variety: Margot - who was born and raised in Queensland - shot to fame on the Melbourne-based programme, but she previously admitted producers weren't too impressed with her strong accent when she first started on set.

She said:
