Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rose McGowan slams toxic masculinity

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Rose McGowan slams toxic masculinity

Rose McGowan slams toxic masculinity

Rose McGowan slams toxic masculinity She said her "heart breaks for boys when [she sees] them being moulded into men" and she thinks that the construct of gender will "keep getting broken down" over time as "none of the rules are real - it's all an illusion".

Rose told Hunger magazine: Rose told Hunger magazine: And Rose had particularly harsh words for the "cult of American masculinity".

Rose told Hunger magazine: Rose told Hunger magazine:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Rose McGowan slams toxic masculinity - Rose McGowan has slammed toxic masculinity. The 46-year-old actress said her… https://t.co/kB34MLdy0q 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.