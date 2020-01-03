Rose McGowan slams toxic masculinity

Rose McGowan slams toxic masculinity She said her "heart breaks for boys when [she sees] them being moulded into men" and she thinks that the construct of gender will "keep getting broken down" over time as "none of the rules are real - it's all an illusion".

Rose told Hunger magazine: Rose told Hunger magazine: And Rose had particularly harsh words for the "cult of American masculinity".

Rose told Hunger magazine: Rose told Hunger magazine: