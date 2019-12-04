MSU Head Coach Out 1/3/20

Global  

In a developing story at this hour, Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead is out.
In a developing story at this hour - mississippi state head coach joe moorhead is out.

Mississippi state released a statement confirming the decision.

A news conference is about to get underway on campus.

Wcbi's courtney robb has the latest.

Moorhead finished his second season, 6-7.

Feldman reports that moorhead has been let go due to discipline issues and a lack of success.

Moorhead served as the head coach at msu for two seasons.

During his tenure, moorhead posted a 14-12 overall record and two postseason appearances.

Talk of moorhead's standing as head coach with msu began in november before his second consecutive egg bowl win.

The decision coming just four days after msu lost to louisville 38-28 in the music city bowl.

Wcbi sports will have more on this story tonight on wcbi news at 5 and 6.




