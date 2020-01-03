Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris

One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris

French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday after he went on the rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and wounding two more, a prosecutor said.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris

French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday (January 3) after he went on a knife rampage in a suburban park, killing one person and seriously wounding two others.

The attack happened in the town of Villejuif in the southern suburbs of the French capital.

Officers cordoned off the area, with ambulances and police vehicles lining nearby streets.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez praised the emergency services' response.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) JUNIOR INTERIOR MINISTER LAURENT NUNEZ SAYING: "At this time, I would like to salute the quick response of Paris police personnel, especially the personnel of the anti-crime brigade of this area, who intervened very quickly, allowing the assailant to be neutralised immediately, preventing him from pursuing murderous rampage.

This is an extremely courageous act, showing great responsiveness." The prosecutor handling the case said witnesses were being interviewed-- but declined to disclose details about the attacker.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) PROSECUTOR FOR CITY OF CRETEIL, LAURE BECCUAU, SAYING: "What we believe we know at the moment is that in his murderous rampage, the perpetrator attempted to attack other victims, who were able to evade him.

And unfortunately, he got to three persons, one of whom has died." The two injured victims are being treated in nearby hospitals



Recent related news from verified sources

1 killed in knife attack near Paris, assailant shot dead

Paris, Jan 3 (IANS) An unidentified man stabbed and killed one person and injured four more, two of...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Police kill Paris knife attacker after deadly park stabbing spree

Police in a Paris suburb shot dead a man after he went on a rampage with a knife, killing one person...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •SBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Love_Chihuahua

❌ Lisa ❌ RT @ReutersTV: One dead, two wounded in knife attack near Paris https://t.co/szzxDiQO7U https://t.co/JXzYGMfqR4 3 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV One dead, two wounded in knife attack near Paris https://t.co/szzxDiQO7U https://t.co/JXzYGMfqR4 10 minutes ago

Danielle14444

Dani RT @TheEnglishNews1: One Dead and Two Wounded after Knife Attack in Paris, Police Shot Dead Person https://t.co/89QdQIocYa 2 hours ago

TheEnglishNews1

The English News One Dead and Two Wounded after Knife Attack in Paris, Police Shot Dead Person https://t.co/89QdQIocYa 2 hours ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News One killed and several wounded in knife attack near Paris https://t.co/gOI0EnePH4 https://t.co/fNO9aZnhpG 3 hours ago

TheEnglishNews1

The English News 1 Dead and 2 Wounded in Knife Attack in France, Police Shot the Offender Dead https://t.co/vBCJ0CLv0D 3 hours ago

MetroResponse

MR NewsNow™ NewsNow: One killed and several wounded in knife attack near Paris https://t.co/mAJcGOsL1y 4 hours ago

TeachESL

(((Haya Eytan))) RT @guyelster: #BREAKING One died and several others have been wounded in a knife attack in Villejuif city near Paris. The attacker was sho… 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chaotic scenes in Paris after attacker shot dead after fatally stabbing one victim and injuring two others [Video]Chaotic scenes in Paris after attacker shot dead after fatally stabbing one victim and injuring two others

The chaotic scenes on the streets of Paris are seen on Friday evening (January 3) after a fatal stabbing saw the assailant shot dead. Police and press gather to try to sort out the madness in this..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:23Published

Moment attacker is shot dead after fatally stabbing one victim near Paris [Video]Moment attacker is shot dead after fatally stabbing one victim near Paris

Eyewitness captures the moment knife attacker is shot dead after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others Friday (January 3) in the Parisien suburb of Villejuif. The video was filmed by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 09:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.