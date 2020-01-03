One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris

French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday (January 3) after he went on a knife rampage in a suburban park, killing one person and seriously wounding two others.

The attack happened in the town of Villejuif in the southern suburbs of the French capital.

Officers cordoned off the area, with ambulances and police vehicles lining nearby streets.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez praised the emergency services' response.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) JUNIOR INTERIOR MINISTER LAURENT NUNEZ SAYING: "At this time, I would like to salute the quick response of Paris police personnel, especially the personnel of the anti-crime brigade of this area, who intervened very quickly, allowing the assailant to be neutralised immediately, preventing him from pursuing murderous rampage.

This is an extremely courageous act, showing great responsiveness." The prosecutor handling the case said witnesses were being interviewed-- but declined to disclose details about the attacker.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) PROSECUTOR FOR CITY OF CRETEIL, LAURE BECCUAU, SAYING: "What we believe we know at the moment is that in his murderous rampage, the perpetrator attempted to attack other victims, who were able to evade him.

And unfortunately, he got to three persons, one of whom has died." The two injured victims are being treated in nearby hospitals