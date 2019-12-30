Global  

Online Dating Platforms Say Jan. 15 Is Busiest Day Of The Year

This weekend welcomes what is now being referred to as "Dating Sunday," the busiest day for people signing up, matching and messaging on dating apps.

CBSN New York's John Dias reports.
'Dating Sunday': The busiest day of the year for online dating is Jan. 5

Dubbed "Dating Sunday" or "Singles Sunday," the superficial holiday is the busiest online dating...
USATODAY.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why the First Sunday of the Year Is the Busiest Time for Dating Apps [Video]Why the First Sunday of the Year Is the Busiest Time for Dating Apps

All those relationship talks your family forced you to have during the holidays, all the dating goals you’ve set for the New Year, and it’s leading up to “dating Sunday.” Buzz60’s Maria..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published

UPS Predicts Millions of Holiday Gift Returns on Jan. 2 [Video]UPS Predicts Millions of Holiday Gift Returns on Jan. 2

UPS Predicts Millions of Holiday Gift Returns on Jan. 2. January 2 is known as "National Returns Day" to major U.S. shipping companies. The company estimates 1.9 million gifts will be sent..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

