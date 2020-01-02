Global  

Ricki Lake Opens Up About Hair-Loss Struggles

Ricki Lake Opens Up About Hair-Loss Struggles

Ricki Lake Opens Up About Hair-Loss Struggles

Actress Ricki Lake is feeling “liberated and free,” after revealing her 30-year struggle with hair loss.
Ricki Lake Shares Empowering Photo of Her Newly Shaved Head and Reflects on Her Struggle With Hair Loss

Ricki Lake shared photos of her newly shaved head via Instagram on Wednesday and opened up about how...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comIndependent


Ricki Lake Overwhelmed with Support After Revealing Buzz-Cut Hairdo

Ricki Lake's sporting a huge grin just one day after revealing her struggle with hair loss and...
TMZ.com - Published


MjHuhn79

Mary Jo RT @GMA: “I feel like I can finally be truly me.” We sit down one-on-one with actress @RickiLake as she opens up about her 30 year battle w… 14 minutes ago

SethRudetsky

Seth Rudetsky Go, ⁦@RickiLake⁩ !!!! Ricki Lake opens up about 'debilitating' hair loss: 'It was my secret' | GMA https://t.co/IpHEtZwxYB 31 minutes ago

JayRuderman

Jay Ruderman I applaud @RickiLake for being so open about her hair loss and the effect it had on her #mentalhealth. Your opennes… https://t.co/IWU9tGMe2m 52 minutes ago

Belgraviacentre

Belgravia Centre Ricki Lake Opens Up About 30 Year Battle with Hair Loss - Read Her Story, Here: https://t.co/qOZ7GqDBaM #hairloss… https://t.co/PzAdxVsnwK 2 hours ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: Ricki Lake opens up about the 'quiet hell' of her decades-long hair loss https://t.co/M7ZVs5HfGg 2 hours ago

TroiTyler

Troi with an i Tyler Ricki Lake opens up about 'debilitating' hair loss: 'It was my secret' https://t.co/E5f4JXnO4Z 3 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Ricki Lake opens up about her decision to shave her head after experiencing hair loss for nearly 30 years https://t.co/ndl9hVgLvx 4 hours ago

DexieJaneRW

Dexie Jane 🦋 Ricki Lake Opens Up About Her Hair Loss Struggle https://t.co/1saJHJS9KN #RickiLake 5 hours ago


Ricki Lake Reveals New Look Caused By Hair Loss [Video]Ricki Lake Reveals New Look Caused By Hair Loss

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest celebrity Ricki Lake's new look sparked by her hair loss.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:38Published

