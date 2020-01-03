Global  

Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war'

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday said President Donald Trump's authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani put the U.S. on a "path" to another war, "potentially one that could be even worse than before."
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING** Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East.

Soleimani, a 62-year-old general who headed the elite Quds Force, was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The overnight attack, authorised by President Donald Trump, was a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the strike aimed to disrupt an "imminent attack" that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East.

Democratic critics said the Republican president had raised the risk of more violence in a dangerous region.




