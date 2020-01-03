It's King Cake Season

Global  

Are piling up.

The new year brings out the ever so yummy king cakes, as mardi gras season approaches many places around town have started making the cakes.

News 15's tiffany maddox had a chance to visit meche's where she got to learn about the history of the treat and even try out her first king cake.

The lines are long this new year here at meche's which signifies the start of an annual tradition, where i got the chance to learn all about king cakes.a tradition that started with a baby.

"king cake, it starts on the the epiphany, january sixth, mardi gra season, that's when the wisemen found the baby jesus."

As mardi gras season approaches, places like meches' are busy and have already begun making their signature king cakes.

"the tradition is whoever gets the baby in the cake has to buy the next cake."

I even got a chance to experience what goes into making this yummy traditional treat.lafayette area residents made sure i knew what i was in for.

"they make the best over here at meche's.

It's like a big doughnut that's stuffed with goodness."

Staff at meche's say that they are grateful for their customers and do all they can to make their king cakes special.

"i mean we come in early in the mornings, but when you hear somebody saying that this is the only place they'll get a doughnut or a king cake, it definitely makes it worht while."so what does a newbie have to look forward to this mardi gras season?"a lot, there's a lot of parades and you can go through downtown parades in this area, they even some that are the old,traditional mardia gras run where they chase the chicken, they dress up like the traditional mardi gras runners."

So with all this coloful, doughy, sweet and stuffed goodness, of course i had to try it for myself.

They were right, so sweet, and moist, so good.

I look forward to learning everything about mardi gras season.

In lafayette, tiffany maddox news, 15.

January sixth is the official start of mardi gras season, ending on fat tuesday february twenty fifth.

3




