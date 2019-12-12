Global  

Interview: New Year celebration in Aberdeen

The event will be held on Sunday, Jan.

5 at 2:30 p.m.

At the Aberdeen High Community Center.
Reverend denvil clark and the clark family new year celebration it is a gospel celebration that will take place on sunday, january 5, 2020 at 607 high street in aberdeen.

It begins at 2:30 p.m and sheila clark- jefferson is the coordinatior.

They've been putting on the celebration for 21 years.

