Interview: New Year celebration in Aberdeen

Reverend denvil clark and the clark family new year celebration it is a gospel celebration that will take place on sunday, january 5, 2020 at 607 high street in aberdeen.

It begins at 2:30 p.m and sheila clark- jefferson is the coordinatior.

They've been putting on the celebration for 21 years.

