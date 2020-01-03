U.S. Drone Strike in Iran Kills Commander of Iranian Forces

President trump authorized a drone strike on a top iranian general that the ?s labeled a terrorist.

Skyler henry has the latest developments from the white house.

(track 1)(still photos of strike at thu0338?

Then stills of soleimani)these photos show two burning vehicles outside the airport in baghdad, iraq...the aftermath of an american drone strike which killed general qassem soleimani...the head of iran's elite quds force (sot: mike pompeo/u.s. secretary of state/ credit: cnn)"president trump's decision to remove qassem soleimani from the battlefield saved american lives, there is no doubt about that.

He was actively plotting in the region to take actions, a big action, as he described it, that would have put dozens if not hundreds of american lives at risk."

(track 2)(start with video of soleimani and then show the u.s. embassy seige from this week)the ?s blames soleimani for planning a rocket attack on an iraqi military base last month that killed an american contractor.a nd for approving the attack on the ?s embassy in baghdad this week.

(esperfile in pending on the server then more u.s. embassy protest video)defense secretary mark esper foreshadowe d the strike thursday morning telling reporters of?camera that the ?s would take preemptive strikes to prevent any more attacks on americans.

(sot: mark esper/ u.s. secretary of defense)"the game has changed and we're prepared to do what is necessary to defend our personnel and our interests and our partners in the region."

(standup: skyler henry/cbs news/ the white house)presiden