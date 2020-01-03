Global  

Tensions Escalate In Middle East After Airstrike Kills Iranian Military Commander

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Iran has promised "crushing revenge" for the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

Jasmine Viel reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

European Stocks Close Weak On Geopolitical Tensions

European markets ended mostly lower on Friday amid an escalation in tensions in the Middle East after...
RTTNews - Published

Iran vows revenge after U.S. drone strike kills elite force commander

BEIRUT — Iran on Friday vowed “severe revenge” in response to the U.S. airstrike which killed...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters



Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump - We took action to stop, not start a war [Video]Trump - We took action to stop, not start a war

US President Trump gives a statement after ordering an airstrike that killed Iran's top commander.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:56Published

Tensions Escalate After Drone Strike Killed Iranian Military Leader [Video]Tensions Escalate After Drone Strike Killed Iranian Military Leader

Team coverage of repercussions from and reaction to preemptive strike that killed Iranian commander Soleimani (1-3-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:34Published

