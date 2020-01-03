Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pierce Brosnan Supports Sons Dylan And Paris At Golden Globes Red Carpet Rollout

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Pierce Brosnan Supports Sons Dylan And Paris At Golden Globes Red Carpet Rollout

Pierce Brosnan Supports Sons Dylan And Paris At Golden Globes Red Carpet Rollout

Pierce Brosnan is one proud dad while standing on the sidelines to support sons Dylan and Paris as they help roll out the red carpet as this year's Golden Globe Ambassadors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pierce Brosnan Joins Sons Dylan & Paris For Golden Globes Red Carpet Roll Out

Pierce Brosnan stands between his sons, Dylan and Paris Brosnan at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards...
Just Jared - Published

Nick Jonas & Dakota Fanning Among Presenters at Golden Globes 2020

The presenters for this weekend’s 2020 Golden Globe Awards have been announced! Taking the stage...
Just Jared Jr - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mother3Teresa

Teresa B. RT @ETCanada: Brosnan family is here - see what Paris and Dylan told us about being @goldenglobes Ambassadors https://t.co/Cwy9ai5YKs http… 2 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Brosnan family is here - see what Paris and Dylan told us about being @goldenglobes Ambassadors… https://t.co/QrIuyXhEYV 2 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Video: Dylan and Paris Brosnan will serves at @goldenglobes ambassadors https://t.co/zzwrnqFczy 14 hours ago

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré Pierce Brosnan Supports Sons Dylan And Paris At Golden Globes Red Carpet Rollout https://t.co/ikyCQX29Fs 1 day ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Video: Dylan and Paris Brosnan will serves at @goldenglobes ambassadors https://t.co/zzwrnqFczy 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Golden Globes: 2020 best red carpet looks [Video]Golden Globes: 2020 best red carpet looks

Here are this year’s best looks from the Golden Globes

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:37Published

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.