One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris

French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday after he went on the rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and wounding two more, a prosecutor said.

Emer McCarthy reports.
Knife attack near Paris treated as terror-related

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors said a knife attack on Friday that left one man dead and two women...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SifySBSDeutsche Welle


French prosecutors treating deadly stabbing outside Paris as terror attack

French anti-terrorist investigators said Saturday they have taken over the probe into an attack by a...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



Malcolm497

Malcolm Johnston @realDonaldTrump It’s started! “German police have shot dead a man who tried to attack officers with a knife in the… https://t.co/louzY4aIMa 6 hours ago

gailsline

Lady Rose⭐️K⭐️🇺🇸 RT @czarymarybum777: France. Today. Knife attack in Villejuif: ► The attacker attacked passers-by who "managed to avoid him," says the pros… 1 day ago

AllTheNewsIsNow

All The News Is Now One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris https://t.co/Wz5koKChm1 1 day ago

oluwagbemigapos

oluwagbemigapost PHOTOS: One Dead, Two Wounded In A Knife Attack Near Paris, Assailant Also Shot Dead https://t.co/d3TYOXkyB5 2 days ago

BananaIslandBar

Banana Island Bar And Restaurant RT @NaijaNews: One Dead, Two Wounded In A Knife Attack Near Paris, Assailant Also Shot Dead https://t.co/6785hVZDbc https://t.co/I9PZpd58Wj 2 days ago

NaijaNews

Naija News One Dead, Two Wounded In A Knife Attack Near Paris, Assailant Also Shot Dead https://t.co/6785hVZDbc https://t.co/I9PZpd58Wj 2 days ago

gdonogbolu

Oshogwe One Dead, Two Wounded In A Knife Attack Near Paris, Assailant Also Shot Dead https://t.co/IP54Vc4oId https://t.co/nO0ioScUsq 2 days ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris https://t.co/fXtslalfjz via @YouTube 2 days ago


Chaotic scenes in Paris after attacker shot dead after fatally stabbing one victim and injuring two others [Video]Chaotic scenes in Paris after attacker shot dead after fatally stabbing one victim and injuring two others

The chaotic scenes on the streets of Paris are seen on Friday evening (January 3) after a fatal stabbing saw the assailant shot dead. Police and press gather to try to sort out the madness in this..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:23Published

Moment attacker is shot dead after fatally stabbing one victim near Paris [Video]Moment attacker is shot dead after fatally stabbing one victim near Paris

Eyewitness captures the moment knife attacker is shot dead after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others Friday (January 3) in the Parisien suburb of Villejuif. The video was filmed by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 09:11Published

