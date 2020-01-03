French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday after he went on the rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and wounding two more, a prosecutor said.

French anti-terrorist investigators said Saturday they have taken over the probe into an attack by a...

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors said a knife attack on Friday that left one man dead and two women...

Vik Bataille One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris https://t.co/fXtslalfjz via @YouTube 2 days ago

Oshogwe One Dead, Two Wounded In A Knife Attack Near Paris, Assailant Also Shot Dead https://t.co/IP54Vc4oId https://t.co/nO0ioScUsq 2 days ago

Naija News One Dead, Two Wounded In A Knife Attack Near Paris, Assailant Also Shot Dead https://t.co/6785hVZDbc https://t.co/I9PZpd58Wj 2 days ago

Banana Island Bar And Restaurant RT @NaijaNews : One Dead, Two Wounded In A Knife Attack Near Paris, Assailant Also Shot Dead https://t.co/6785hVZDbc https://t.co/I9PZpd58Wj 2 days ago

oluwagbemigapost PHOTOS: One Dead, Two Wounded In A Knife Attack Near Paris, Assailant Also Shot Dead https://t.co/d3TYOXkyB5 2 days ago

All The News Is Now One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris https://t.co/Wz5koKChm1 1 day ago

Lady Rose⭐️K⭐️🇺🇸 RT @czarymarybum777 : France. Today. Knife attack in Villejuif: ► The attacker attacked passers-by who "managed to avoid him," says the pros… 1 day ago

Malcolm Johnston @realDonaldTrump It’s started! “German police have shot dead a man who tried to attack officers with a knife in the… https://t.co/louzY4aIMa 6 hours ago