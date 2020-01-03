Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war' Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday said President Donald Trump's authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani put the U.S. on a "path" to another war, "potentially one that could be even worse than before." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war' Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday said President Donald Trump's authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani put the U.S. on a "path" to another war,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published 55 minutes ago