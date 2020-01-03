Global  

Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war'

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday said President Donald Trump&apos;s authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani put the U.S. on a &quot;path&quot; to another war, &quot;potentially one that could be even worse than before.&quot;
