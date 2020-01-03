Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Serinda Swan, Roger Cross Talk ‘Coroner’ Season 2

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Serinda Swan, Roger Cross Talk ‘Coroner’ Season 2

Serinda Swan, Roger Cross Talk ‘Coroner’ Season 2

Expect more drama, more death, and more mystery on season 2 of “Coroner”, which is getting ready to debut on CBC in January.

Fans can also expect more tension between the two lead characters Jenny, played by Serinda Swan, and Donovan, portrayed by Roger Cross.

The dynamic duo tell ET Canada’s Roz Weston that although they have spats on camera, they’re actually good friends off camera.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Steve618

Steven Wong RT @ETCanada: WATCH: @SerindaSwan and @therogercross tease what fans can expect from season 2 of #Coroner https://t.co/qybFmNGtBp 3 hours ago

debdillistone

Deb Dillistone Serinda Swan, Roger Cross Talk ‘Coroner’ Season 2 https://t.co/YKtGhCcTtJ 4 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Expect more drama, more death, and more mystery on season 2 of @CoronerCBC https://t.co/qybFmNGtBp 5 hours ago

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré Serinda Swan, Roger Cross Talk ‘Coroner’ Season 2 https://t.co/PKbG0zsArz 6 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada WATCH: @SerindaSwan and @therogercross tease what fans can expect from season 2 of #Coroner https://t.co/qybFmNGtBp 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.