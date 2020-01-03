Serinda Swan, Roger Cross Talk ‘Coroner’ Season 2

Expect more drama, more death, and more mystery on season 2 of “Coroner”, which is getting ready to debut on CBC in January.

Fans can also expect more tension between the two lead characters Jenny, played by Serinda Swan, and Donovan, portrayed by Roger Cross.

The dynamic duo tell ET Canada’s Roz Weston that although they have spats on camera, they’re actually good friends off camera.