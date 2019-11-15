Renée Zellweger Says She Was Honoured To Play Judy Garland 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:38s - Published Renée Zellweger Says She Was Honoured To Play Judy Garland While accepting the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Oscar frontrunner Renée Zellweger reflects on her road to superstardom and says she was honoured to play the late Judy Garland in "Judy". 0

