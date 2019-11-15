Global  

Renée Zellweger Says She Was Honoured To Play Judy Garland

While accepting the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Oscar frontrunner Renée Zellweger reflects on her road to superstardom and says she was honoured to play the late Judy Garland in "Judy".
