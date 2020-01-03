Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement

United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement

The announcement comes about a year after the denomination officially reaffirmed its stance against gay marriage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage [Video]United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage

United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage. Announced by church leaders on Friday, the schism would lead to a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination. The spin-off church would both..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.