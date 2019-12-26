Global  

Thousands of US troops head to the Middle East

Thousands of US troops head to the Middle East

Thousands of US troops head to the Middle East

Three thousand U.S. troops are heading to the Middle East tonight as tensions with Iran escalate to a dangerous level - not seen since the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Iran's most powerful military commander - Qasem Soleimani - was killed in a U.S. airstrike - ordered by President Trump.
Thousands of additional U.S. troops heading for Middle East: officials

The United States is sending nearly 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East from the 82nd Airborne...
US deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Trump-ordered airstrike kills Iran general

The United States is deploying nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Middle East amid increased...
