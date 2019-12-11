Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Unsealed External PBS Report

He was accused of wide range of misconduct from inappropriate sexual comments and touching, to verbal abuse and sexual relationships with subordinates and guests on his self-titled talk show.

Smiley was fired in 2018 amid an internal investigation into misconduct allegations.

He filed a lawsuit against the network for breach of contract.

PBS filed a counter-suit, ordering Smiley to return $1.9 million in production expenses.

Smiley claimed he ended all consensual relationships with employees 10 years before the allegations surfaced and accused the network of racial bias.

According to Deadline, the report interviewed several women who admitted to consensual relations with Smiley, but "said that the power differences made for an uneasy relationship."