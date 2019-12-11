Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Unsealed External PBS Report

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Unsealed External PBS Report

Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Unsealed External PBS Report

Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Unsealed External PBS Report.

He was accused of wide range of misconduct from inappropriate sexual comments and touching, to verbal abuse and sexual relationships with subordinates and guests on his self-titled talk show.

Smiley was fired in 2018 amid an internal investigation into misconduct allegations.

He filed a lawsuit against the network for breach of contract.

PBS filed a counter-suit, ordering Smiley to return $1.9 million in production expenses.

Smiley claimed he ended all consensual relationships with employees 10 years before the allegations surfaced and accused the network of racial bias.

According to Deadline, the report interviewed several women who admitted to consensual relations with Smiley, but "said that the power differences made for an uneasy relationship."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman suing former deputy for sexual misconduct [Video]Woman suing former deputy for sexual misconduct

A San Diego woman is suing a former deputy for sexual misconduct.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published

Cuba Gooding jr. Has 22 Misconduct Accusers [Video]Cuba Gooding jr. Has 22 Misconduct Accusers

More than 22 women have accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct. It's a spectacular downfall for a once beloved actress. Gooding Jr., is already facing six counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.