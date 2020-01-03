Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Traffic signal activated in southwest Las Vegas where student was killed

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Traffic signal activated in southwest Las Vegas where student was killed

Traffic signal activated in southwest Las Vegas where student was killed

A traffic signal was activated in southwest Las Vegas Friday morning at an intersection where a 12-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car last year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

reviewjournal

Las Vegas RJ A busy intersection in the southwest valley should be a bit safer starting today after a traffic signal was activat… https://t.co/WtVciSBhX9 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New traffic light in memory of child [Video]New traffic light in memory of child

A new traffic light has been installed near Faiss Middle School on Fort Apache in memory of a Jonny Smith, who was killed crossing the street. Alicia Pattillo reporting.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:44Published

Traffic signal to be turned on where Faiss MS student was hit by car, killed [Video]Traffic signal to be turned on where Faiss MS student was hit by car, killed

On Friday, a traffic signal will be turned on at the intersection where a 12-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car last year.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.