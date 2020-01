Trends and Talkers: Nature beauty, Pope slap and truck blown off road 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:48s - Published Trends and Talkers: Nature beauty, Pope slap and truck blown off road The first week of 2020 was full of viral moments. Digital reporter Jason Dinant wraps up this week's most talked about social media moments in Trends and Talkers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Trends and Talkers: Nature beauty, Pope slap and truck blown off road HAS THIS WEEK'S TRENDS ANDTALKERS.IT'S THE FIRST FRIDAY OF THEYEAR AND TIME FOR THE FIRSTTRENDS AND TALKERS OF 2020.HERE'S THE VIDEOS THAT HADEVERYONE TALKING ON SOCIALMEDIA THIS WEEK.THIS MAJESTIC VIDEO OF AFAIRYTALE SUNRISE OVER RURALMINNESOTA WAS ONE OF THE VIDEOSTHAT WENT VIRAL AS WE USHEREDIN THE NEW YEAR.LET'S TAKE A LOOK AND ENJOY AMOMENT OF ZEN.TOURISTS WERE LEFT IN AWE WHENA RAINBOW ARCHED OVER A FROZENWATERFALL ON THE YELLOW RIVERIN CHINA, AMONG FROZEN BANKSAND ICICLES, CREATING THISBEAUTIFUL WINTER SCENE.BUT NOT EVERYTHING WAS PEACEFULTHIS WEEK.WHEN THE POPE WAS GREETINGFAITHFUL ON NEW YEARS EVE, ONEWOMEN PULLED ON THE PONTIFFSARMKNOCKING HIM OFF BALANCE.THE POPE SLAPPED HER HAND ASSEEN HERE BUT LATER APOLOGIZEDFOR HIS REACTION.MANY ON SOCIALMEDIA SAID HIS REACTION WASJUSTIFIED.WE WENT TO KNOW WHAT YOU THINK.HEAD ON OVER TO OUR FACEBOOKPAGE TO LEAVE A COMMENT.AND AN AMAZON TRUCK STRUGGLEDTO STAY ON AN INTERSTATE AT THECOLORADO-WYOMING BORDER DURINGPOWERFUL WIND GUSTS, ULTIMATELYFORCING IT OFF THE ROAD.WHAT A SCARY MOMENT.IF YOU HAVE A VIDEO WE MUSTAND SEE YOU BACK HERE NEXTFRIDAY FOR MORE OF THE VIDEOSTHAT HAVE YOU TALKING ON SOCIALMEDIA.ADLIB AT DESK





